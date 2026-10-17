Tata Motors’ September sales: Nexon beats Punch as Sierra gains, Tiago and Harrier slip | Check full sales break-up

Tata Motors in the month of September registered a sale of 68,810 units for passenger vehicles, compared with 59,667 units a year earlier. This is a sharp 15.32% growth adding 9,143 units over the year-ago month. Sales also increased 5.45% over the 65,253 units recorded in August 2026.
However, the growth is not even for all of its models. The Nexon retained its position as the company’s best-selling model, while the Sierra and Curvv recorded month-on-month gains. On the other hand, Tiago, Harrier, and Altroz reported declines.
India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki saw its domestic passenger vehicle dispatches jump 37 per cent to 1,81,838 units last month. Tata Motors PV emerged as the second-largest player. M&M recorded 14 per cent growth in wholesales with 64,092 units, while Hyundai's domestic wholesales grew 10.9 per cent to 57,166 units.
Passenger vehicle dispatches in the domestic market are estimated to have grown around 21 per cent to 4.60 lakh units in September, with all major carmakers posting double-digit growth.
The volume growth comes as carmakers ramped up supplies to dealerships ahead of the start of peak festival season in October, while demand remained healthy. The growth also comes on a low base in last September, when sales were hit for almost 22 days ahead of GST 2.0 rollout.
The industry is estimated to have dispatched close to 4.60 lakh units during this September. "For the month of September, the industry (wholesale volume) would be around 4.60 lakh units," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Partho Banerjee told reporters on Thursday.
"This should be growth of around 20-21 per cent [YoY]...Last year's number was around 3.78 lakh units."