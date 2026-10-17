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Tata Motors’ September sales: Nexon beats Punch as Sierra gains, Tiago and Harrier slip | Check full sales break-up

Tata Motors sold 68,810 passenger vehicles in September, up 15.32% year on year and 5.45% from August, making it the second-largest player. Nexon led sales, while Sierra and Curvv gained month on month. Tiago, Harrier and Altroz declined as industry-wide dispatches rose about 21%.

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Published17 Oct 2026, 12:31 PM IST
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Tata Motors PV Sales Rise 15.3% in September to 68,810 Units
Tata Motors PV Sales Rise 15.3% in September to 68,810 Units
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Tata Motors in the month of September registered a sale of 68,810 units for passenger vehicles, compared with 59,667 units a year earlier. This is a sharp 15.32% growth adding 9,143 units over the year-ago month. Sales also increased 5.45% over the 65,253 units recorded in August 2026.

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However, the growth is not even for all of its models. The Nexon retained its position as the company’s best-selling model, while the Sierra and Curvv recorded month-on-month gains. On the other hand, Tiago, Harrier, and Altroz reported declines.

India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki saw its domestic passenger vehicle dispatches jump 37 per cent to 1,81,838 units last month. Tata Motors PV emerged as the second-largest player. M&M recorded 14 per cent growth in wholesales with 64,092 units, while Hyundai's domestic wholesales grew 10.9 per cent to 57,166 units.

What data shows about Tata PV sales:

Nixon, Punch lead the race

  • RushLane’s model-wise sales data shows that the Nexon recorded a sale of 20,456 units in September, which is 9.38% dip from 22,573 units sold in the year-ago month.
  • However, it has managed to beat the Punch, which sold 20,333 units last month. Nexon sales, however, increased 10.99% from August.
  • The Punch registered stronger year-on-year growth, with sales rising 27.95% from 15,891 units in September 2025. However, volumes declined 4.63% from August’s 21,320 units.

Sierra, Curvv gain momentum

  • The Sierra recorded sales of 7,205 units in September, up 28.16% from 5,622 units in August. It was Tata Motors’ third-best-selling model during the month.
  • The Curvv also posted strong growth, with sales rising 66.67% year-on-year to 2,610 units. Compared with August, volumes increased 37.08%.
  • The newly introduced Aeris contributed 2,406 units to September sales.

Tiago, Harrier and Altroz see declines

  • Not all models shared the growth momentum. The Tiago recorded 7,043 units, down 15.37% year-on-year and 17.50% month-on-month.
  • Harrier sales fell 26.29% year-on-year to 3,082 units, while the Altroz recorded 2,944 units, a decline of 29.37%.
  • The Safari sold 2,045 units, up 2.25% year-on-year, while the Tigor recorded 686 units, down 28.99%.

Domestic PV sales rise 21 pc in Sep

Passenger vehicle dispatches in the domestic market are estimated to have grown around 21 per cent to 4.60 lakh units in September, with all major carmakers posting double-digit growth.

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The volume growth comes as carmakers ramped up supplies to dealerships ahead of the start of peak festival season in October, while demand remained healthy. The growth also comes on a low base in last September, when sales were hit for almost 22 days ahead of GST 2.0 rollout.

The industry is estimated to have dispatched close to 4.60 lakh units during this September. "For the month of September, the industry (wholesale volume) would be around 4.60 lakh units," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Partho Banerjee told reporters on Thursday.

"This should be growth of around 20-21 per cent [YoY]...Last year's number was around 3.78 lakh units."

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