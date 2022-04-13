Tata Motors has announced the addition of 160 new service workshops for passenger vehicles in FY 21-22 to reach a total of 705 operational workshops as on 1st April 2022. This expansion has helped increase the service coverage across 485 cities, increasing the no. of cars serviced in FY22 by 30% as compared to the last fiscal.

Furthermore, Tata Motors also announced the introduction of EzServe; a two-wheeler-based service concept that aims to provide service experience to customers at their doorstep. EzServe can carry out basic service, quick repairs, and resolution of concerns at preferred location.

Every EzServe unit comes with an elaborate kit containing 3 utility boxes mounted on the bike’s rear. These boxes are packed with spare parts, a vacuum cleaner, a jack & jack stand, and several hand tools. Additionally, Tata Motors will also ensure that the senior technicians who will be providing the service are well-groomed and carry proper ID cards.

Tata Motors has digitized the process of registering repair orders at workshops. The workshops are designed to promptly respond to customer queries, provide cost estimations and work in sync with its Service Connect App, available to customers, which relays real-time data to the concerned after-sales teams. This app brings the facility of contactless service support in terms of online services like booking, vehicle pick up request, updates on vehicle repair status, viewing of repair estimates for scheduled and frequent jobs etc.

This online platform can also be used for information regarding vehicle servicing, authorized dealers / service centre locations, as well as services like extended warranty, annual maintenance contracts (value care), 24x7 roadside assistance support and so forth.