Tata Motors service network reaches 705, starts EzServe for doorstep servicing

Tata Motors has digitized the process of registering repair orders at workshops. The workshops are designed to promptly respond to customer queries, provide cost estimations and work in sync with its Service Connect App, available to customers, which relays real-time data to the concerned after-sales teams. This app brings the facility of contactless service support in terms of online services like booking, vehicle pick up request, updates on vehicle repair status, viewing of repair estimates for scheduled and frequent jobs etc.