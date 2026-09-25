Carmakers’ cost pressures mount ahead of festive season amid West Asia flare up

India’s third-largest carmaker, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, has flagged continued cost pressures and uncertainty ahead of the festive season, after implementing price hikes this month along with the country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, and fourth-largest Hyundai Motor India. The developments indicate a squeeze on carmakers as the West Asia war offers no respite.
Speaking ahead of the launch of the company’s latest upgraded sedan Tata Aeris, Tata Motors PV managing director and chief executive Shailesh Chandra said only a limited part of the cost increase has been passed on to consumers so far, with more hikes likely over the next few months to offset the impact triggered by the West Asia war, which continues to affect supply chains and logistics costs across the world.