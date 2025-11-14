Tata Motors says no to softer emission rules for small cars, flags safety risks
A proposal put forth by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, which oversees the norms, outlined lenient emission reduction targets for cars weighing less than 909 kg. Most carmakers besides Maruti Suzuki and Toyota opposed this.
Mumbai: A simmering rift between India’s top automakers over upcoming emission norms has burst into the open from behind closed doors. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd on Friday publicly rejected calls for easing norms for small cars, directly countering market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s long-standing demand for relaxed standards.