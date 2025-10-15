Tata Motors stalls in India’s e-bus race amid rare earth crunch, tender woes
Ayaan Kartik 5 min read 15 Oct 2025, 11:27 am IST
A shortage of rare earth magnets and tendering concerns have hit Tata Motors’ e-bus business hard, even as rivals Ashok Leyland, JBM Auto, and others accelerate sales across India.
NEW DELHI : Tata Motors, once India’s leader in electric buses, has seen its sales plunge more than 80% this year, selling just 213 units between January and September. A global shortage of rare earth magnets and the company’s cautious approach to government tenders have stalled its momentum, giving rivals a chance to capture market share.
