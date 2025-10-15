NEW DELHI : Tata Motors, once India’s leader in electric buses, has seen its sales plunge more than 80% this year, selling just 213 units between January and September. A global shortage of rare earth magnets and the company’s cautious approach to government tenders have stalled its momentum, giving rivals a chance to capture market share.

The shift comes on the heels of Tata Motors’ recent restructuring. The demerger, effective 1 October 2025, separated its commercial vehicle business into TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV), while passenger vehicle operations continue under Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

According to two industry executives, Tata Motors held back on applying for many tenders and focused instead on delivering existing orders.

“There was an impact of the rare earth crisis on the production of the company. Moreover, the company has also had concerns with how state transport units have been looking to procure vehicles which is pushing the burden of ownership on them," one of the executives said.

The broader slowdown in the market was also reflected in the lower overall sales this year. The country registered 2,878 electric bus sales during January–September 2025, marking a 9.8% decline from the same period last year.

Rare earth crunch

In an emailed response to Mint, Tata Motors confirmed that the rare earth magnet crisis hit the final stages of fulfilling Convergence Energy Services Ltd’s (CESL) 3,600-bus tender.

“Towards the final stages of this deployment, we faced some challenges related to the import of Rare Earth Magnets, key components in Permanent Magnet Motors (PMM)," a company spokesperson said in the email.

“We engaged proactively with the Government to seek temporary relaxation of import norms and are grateful for their support in facilitating this for timely completion of e-bus deliveries."

This marks the first admission by Tata Motors that the rare earth crisis disrupted its production.

The government has since allowed electric truck and bus manufacturers to temporarily import motors with rare earth magnets already fitted as an interim solution.

Tender troubles and payment delays

In calendar year 2023 and 2024, Tata Motors led the segment, selling over 1,200 electric buses annually with its Starbus and Ultra models. However, it has been increasingly vocal about issues in the tendering process, where state transport units (STUs) procure and operate buses under long-term contracts.

Majorly, the demand for electric buses has been led by state governments and city administrations who want to reduce pollution of the commercial vehicle fleet. These government float tenders for electric buses which allows the company to participate in the proposal.

Most government tenders currently require manufacturers to both supply and maintain vehicles, while retaining ownership. Payments are made per kilometre of bus operation — a model that often delays cash flows and ties up capital on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) balance sheets.

“Electric buses are expensive so many of the agencies do not want to have such vehicles on their balance sheets. There are also delays in payments so OEMs have to bear the cost and have these expensive products on their balance sheet," the second executive said.

Instead, Tata Motors is actively adopting an asset-light model, arguing that companies should focus on manufacturing products while outsourcing the financial burden. The company is now forming a consortium to boost electric bus sales: Tata Motors will produce the vehicles, and an operator will take on the day-to-day management and financial responsibility.

“We have consistently advocated for the inclusion of Asset-Light Model (ALM) and Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) as fundamentals for a financially viable and bankable business model," the company said.

“We chose to follow a prudent business strategy and refrained from participating in certain tenders in the past due to the absence of these essential safeguards."

Rivals gain speed

While Tata Motors slowed down, rivals accelerated.

The dip in sales from its commercial vehicle arm allowed Ashok Leyland, JBM Auto, PMI Electro Mobility, Olectra, and Eka Mobility to post higher e-bus sales between January and September.

As per Vahan portal data, Ashok Leyland’s Switch Mobility saw e-bus sales surge over 750% to 690 units between January and September. Eka Mobility’s sales jumped 162% to 168 units, while Megha Engineering’s Olectra Greentech recorded 42% growth to 696 units.

Code:

This comes even as overall e-bus sales in India dropped 6% in FY25 to 3,314 units, with large cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai accounting for most registrations, as per Vahan data.

Tata plans a cautious comeback

The Tata spokesperson added that the company plans to re-enter select tenders through a consortium model, even as full clarity on asset-light mechanisms is awaited.

“We now see an opportunity to re-engage in tenders of government undertakings via a consortium model, where ALM and PSM are being addressed," the company said.

A CESL tender for 11,000 e-buses under the government’s PM e-Drive scheme is expected to close soon.

Beyond government contracts, Tata Motors is also exploring private opportunities — including a memorandum of understanding to supply 100 Magna EV intercity coaches to a private fleet operator and expanding into corporate staff transport.

Industry view: EV bus market reshapes

“The electric bus business is dependent on the tenders. The pecking order in the electric bus market will take time to stabilise," said Ashim Sharma, senior partner and group head at Nomura Research Institute.

“E-bus players have had concerns about the tendering process which has put a burden of assets on the companies. Payments have also suffered due to poor health of state transport agencies. But the PM e-Drive scheme has looked to address these concerns," said Sharma.

During an analyst meeting on 29 September, Tata Motors said it aims to unlock synergies from its recent $4.4 billion acquisition and integrate battery cells from Agratas into its commercial vehicle business for improved performance.

Meanwhile, rivals are ramping up their own EV investments. Eka Mobility, backed by Japan’s Mitsui Corporation and Dutch VDL Groep, plans to invest ₹800 crore this fiscal. Ashok Leyland has committed ₹500 crore to its EV arm, while Mahindra & Mahindra’s acquisition of SML Isuzu could mark its entry into the e-bus market. JSW Group, too, is developing electric buses for launch next fiscal.