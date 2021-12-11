Tata Motors starts a new dealership here for electric and passenger vehicles

Ramesh Dorairajan, Head - Network Management & Head – Electric Vehicles (Sales, Marketing and Customer Service), Tata Motors, said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Orange Group as our authorised dealer. This is the third showroom from Orange Tata in Hyderabad, which adds to our customer centric approach and our constant efforts to get closer to them. We have been witnessing a month-on-month growth and we are confident that this dealership will set new benchmark in sales, service and customer satisfaction in the region. Hyderabad is a key market for us, and the State is also a key part of our growth strategy."