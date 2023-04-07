Tata Motors surpasses Hyundai in March 2023 sales, says FADA report1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 10:37 AM IST
- Hyundai Motor India Ltd has slipped from its second position in the Indian passenger vehicle market as Tata Motors takes over for March 2023.
Tata Motors has emerged as the second-largest seller of passenger vehicles in India, overtaking Hyundai, according to the latest sales figures released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) for March 2023. As the financial year came to a close, manufacturers put in their best efforts to boost sales.
