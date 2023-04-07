Tata Motors has emerged as the second-largest seller of passenger vehicles in India, overtaking Hyundai, according to the latest sales figures released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) for March 2023. As the financial year came to a close, manufacturers put in their best efforts to boost sales.

Tata Motors Ltd's efforts to improve their product lineup are paying off, as reflected in their latest sales figures. In March 2023, the company overtook Hyundai to secure the second spot in the sales chart, selling 46,847 units of passenger vehicles - an increase of 9,908 units or 26.82% compared to the same period last year, when they sold 36,939 units. This highlights the company's growth and popularity in the Indian market.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has slipped from its second position in the Indian passenger vehicle market as Tata Motors takes over for March 2023. While Hyundai managed to sell 45,703 units - a year-on-year increase of 4.42% or 1,937 units from March 2022 - Tata Motors sold 46,847 units during the same period. In March 2023, Hyundai's sales figures dropped to 43,766 units, indicating a slower growth rate compared to Tata Motors.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd retains its top position in the Indian automotive industry, having sold 1,37,201 units of passenger vehicles in March 2023. This translates to a year-on-year increase of 15.83% or 18,755 units more than March 2022 when the company sold 1,18,446 units of passenger vehicles. This impressive growth highlights the company's dominance in the Indian market.