Tata Motors surpasses Hyundai in March 2023 sales, says FADA report

Tata Motors Ltd's efforts to improve their product lineup are paying off, as reflected in their latest sales figures. In March 2023, the company overtook Hyundai to secure the second spot in the sales chart, selling 46,847 units of passenger vehicles - an increase of 9,908 units or 26.82% compared to the same period last year, when they sold 36,939 units. This highlights the company's growth and popularity in the Indian market.