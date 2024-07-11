Tata Motors teasers showcase Curvv and Curvv EV: What to expect from the new models
Tata Motors teases upcoming Curvv series showcasing features like paddle shifters and rotary dial for driving modes. Curvv EV to debut with advanced functionalities and active.ev platform. Set to compete with MG ZS EV and Hyundai Creta EV in the electric vehicle segment.
Tata Motors has recently unveiled a tantalizing sneak peek into their upcoming models, the Curvv and Curvv EV, with a captivating teaser. Following their initial teaser set amidst the scorching heat of the Thar desert, this latest glimpse showcases these SUVs braving the chilly environs of Ladakh.