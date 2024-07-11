Tata Motors has recently unveiled a tantalizing sneak peek into their upcoming models, the Curvv and Curvv EV, with a captivating teaser. Following their initial teaser set amidst the scorching heat of the Thar desert, this latest glimpse showcases these SUVs braving the chilly environs of Ladakh.

The teaser highlights several noteworthy features of the Curvv siblings, including the presence of paddle shifters for manual gearbox control and a rotary dial to seamlessly switch between City, Sport, and Eco driving modes. A state-of-the-art digital driver's display, reminiscent of Tata's acclaimed Nexon EV and Punch EV, also makes a striking appearance.

Expected to make its debut with the Curvv EV, Tata's pioneering active.ev platform, which premiered with the Punch EV, promises impressive performance metrics. Anticipated to deliver a claimed range of approximately 500 km, the Curvv EV will offer advanced functionalities such as Vehicle to Load capability, brake regeneration, driving modes, and DC fast charging.

Set to rival the likes of the MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, the Curvv EV is poised to redefine expectations in the electric vehicle segment. Meanwhile, the internal combustion engine variants, featuring a 1.5-litre diesel engine alongside a new petrol engine option, are expected to follow suit.

In terms of features, prospective buyers can look forward to a digital driver's display, a touchscreen infotainment system, a multifunction steering wheel, Advanced Driver Aids System, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, and ventilated seats among other amenities.

With its robust specifications and cutting-edge features, Tata Motors' Curvv series is set to make a significant impact in the automotive market, catering to both traditional and electric vehicle enthusiasts alike.

The automaker has announced that the new Curvv SUV will debut in the second half of the year. This model will be available in petrol, diesel, and electric variants, with the ICE versions launching first.

