Tata Motors teases first-ever factory-fitted iCNG AMT cars: All details
Tata Motors unveils teasers for iCNG AMT cars, the first factory-equipped CNG vehicle with an AMT transmission. Bookings open for Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT.
Tata Motors recently unveiled teasers for its upcoming iCNG AMT cars, marking the first instance of a factory-equipped CNG vehicle with an AMT transmission. Bookings are now officially open for the Tiago iCNG AMT and Tigor iCNG AMT, with a booking amount of ₹21,000. The Tiago will come in three variants – XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG, and XZA NRG, while the Tigor iCNG AMT will be offered in two variants – XZA CNG and XZA+ CNG.