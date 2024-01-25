Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Tata Motors teases first-ever factory-fitted iCNG AMT cars: All details

Tata Motors teases first-ever factory-fitted iCNG AMT cars: All details

Livemint

Tata Motors unveils teasers for iCNG AMT cars, the first factory-equipped CNG vehicle with an AMT transmission. Bookings open for Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT.

For representation purposes only

Tata Motors recently unveiled teasers for its upcoming iCNG AMT cars, marking the first instance of a factory-equipped CNG vehicle with an AMT transmission. Bookings are now officially open for the Tiago iCNG AMT and Tigor iCNG AMT, with a booking amount of 21,000. The Tiago will come in three variants – XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG, and XZA NRG, while the Tigor iCNG AMT will be offered in two variants – XZA CNG and XZA+ CNG.

As per a report by HT Auto, the automaker asserts that there should be no noticeable disparity in the performance between the vehicle running on petrol and CNG. The gear shifting movement and quality are expected to be seamless, and the vehicle also features a 'Creep' functionality. Additionally, the manufacturer states that the restart capability aligns with petrol and is the most superior in its segment.

Furthermore, the iCNG variants retain the existing safety features of the vehicle. Tata has opted for twin cylinders, preserving room for luggage in the trunk. Instead of employing separate ECUs for petrol and CNG modes, a single advanced ECU manages both. Notably, Tata's vehicles in this segment are unique in their ability to initiate the engine directly in CNG mode.

Tata has kept the engine unchanged, maintaining the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated configuration. The engine generates 86 bhp and 113 Nm in petrol mode, with these figures decreasing to 73 bhp and 95 Nm in CNG mode. The available gearbox choices include a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT.

