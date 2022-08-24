Tata Motors has teased a new SUV launch in the Indian market. The company has shared a teaser video of the upcoming product via its official YouTube channel.While the teaser does not reveal name or any feature of the vehicle, it says it will be a sports utility vehicle. “Suit up to soar high. Jet. Set, Slay", the teaser video says.

According to rumours, the launch is expected on August 27 right before the festival season kicks in. The upcoming SUV is likely to be an updated Tata Harrier or Safari Facelift. Earlier this year, Tata Motors announced that it will bring new models of existing SUVs under its ‘New Forever’ range. Tata has already launched multiple versions of Tata Harrier and Tata Safari SUVs.

It must be noted here that an updated version of Tata Harrier Facelift has been spotted online. As per the leaked images, the upcoming SUV may come with minor exterior upgrades and new features. This may include a 360-degree camera and an all-new touchscreen infotainment system. Safety features may see an upgrade with the new SUV featuring Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) system.

Although Tata Motors is reportedly working on a 1.5- litre turbo-petrol engine for the Safari and Harrier, the upcoming Tata Harrier SUV is expected to come with the FCA-sourced 2.0 litre engine as the existing models.

Recently, Tata Nexon got a special Kaziranga Edition with features like an air purifier and ventilated seats on the standard variant. Tata Safari is expected to come with a similar Kaziranga Edition.

The Kaziranga Edition is also offered for other Tata SUVs like Safari, Harrier, Nexon and Punch. While the Punch Kaziranga edition has an ex-showroom price of ₹8,58,900, the Nexon petrol and diesel Kaziranga editions are priced at ₹11,78,900 and ₹13,08,900, respectively. Tata Harrier and Safari Kaziranga editions, on the other hand, are available at ₹20,40,900 and ₹20,99,900.