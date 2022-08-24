Tata Motors teases launch of a new SUV: What to expect2 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 05:55 PM IST
- Earlier this year, Tata Motors announced that it will bring new models of existing SUVs under its ‘New Forever’ range.
Listen to this article
Tata Motors has teased a new SUV launch in the Indian market. The company has shared a teaser video of the upcoming product via its official YouTube channel.While the teaser does not reveal name or any feature of the vehicle, it says it will be a sports utility vehicle. “Suit up to soar high. Jet. Set, Slay", the teaser video says.