Tata Motors first introduced the Dark Edition with its SUV Tata Harrier. Now, the company is gearing up to launch Dark Edition for the Tata Altroz as well as one of its best-selling SUVs, Tata Nexon .

In a recent teaser video, Tata Motors shared the front fascia of the Altroz Dark Edition. In the teaser, we can see an all blacked out air intake and darkened grille as well. Tata Motors is also expected to use a blacked-out logo for the Dark Edition car. The new vehicles will be getting dark alloys as well.

The interiors of the new car will also be completely black, matching the exteriors.

Spy shots of both Tata Nexon and Tata Altroz have also been spotted at various Tata Motors dealerships. The company is expected to launch the new editions of the Altroz and Nexon on 7 July.

The new Dark Edition cars are expected to be introduced for the higher variants. In terms of price, the cars are expected to demand a premium of around ₹20,000, similar to the Tata Harrier.

The Altroz currently sells in the range of ₹5.79 lakh to ₹9.55 lakh (ex-showroom prices). The premium hatchback from the stables of Tata Motors is available with three powertrains. The car is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre turbo-charged petrol and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine.





