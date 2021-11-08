Tata Motors to assist small commercial vehicle buyers with Equitas financing

Rajesh Kaul, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to partner with Equitas SFB, one of India’s leading small finance banks, to make our extensive range of vehicles available to a larger set of customers, with easy financing and flexible repayment options. With an extensive 3 million customer database and sustained years of expertise in the sector, Equitas SFB will help us extend beneficial offerings to CV customers across the nation. Tata Motors has consistently placed customer welfare at the centre of its endeavours, striving to bring to them profitable value propositions. The Ace and the Intra range have redefined the last-mile transportation, with their comfort, reliability and low cost of ownership. With this partnership, we will join forces with Equitas SFB to continue our dedicated efforts to serve our customers."