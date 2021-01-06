Subscribe
Tata Motors to bring back Safari SUV this month: Details here
Silhouette of the all Tata Safari which was earlier codenamed Gravitas

Tata Motors to bring back Safari SUV this month: Details here

1 min read . 02:43 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The new Tata Safari will be similar to the Harrier in terms of design elements
  • The company has promised that the new Safari will be arriving in showrooms this January

Tata Motors has announced the launch of its new SUV in India and with it, the brand is bringing back the iconic Safari brand name. The new SUV was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and was codenamed as Gravitas.

The company has promised that the new Safari will be arriving in showrooms this January and booking for the same will begin shortly.

The new Tata Safari will be similar to the Harrier in terms of design elements. However, the SUV will have an extended rear-end to feature the third row of seats.

Announcing the formal branding of its forthcoming SUV as the ‘Tata Safari’, Mr. Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, “We are proud and elated to re-introduce our flagship SUV-Safari. The Safari, an iconic brand with a strong following, has been the most sought after SUV on Indian roads for well over two decades. In its new avatar, the Safari will appeal to the socially active, fun loving customers who seek out unique experiences and adventure. Its design, performance, versatility, features, and long lasting build quality, reinforce the SUV lifestyle to provide unending pleasure. We are confident that the launch of the Safari will once again re-energise the market, amplifying its cult status."

The new Tata Safari will be built on the company's Impact 2.0 design language with the OMEGARC platform. Similar to the Tata Harrier, the new Safari will also borrow the D8 platform from Land Rover. The company claims that this adaptive architecture allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future.

