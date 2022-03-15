Tata Motors will be delivering 250 EVs (175 Nexon EVs and 75 Tigor EVs) to individual customers as a part of an order received from Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility (AMGM). In the first phase of the order, 101 EVs were delivered, which included 70 Nexon EVs and 31 Tigor EVs. The remaining vehicle deliveries will be completed as a part of the second phase, in days to come.

With a market share of 87% (11M, FY 22) and over 21,500 Tata EVs on road till date, Tata Motors working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse".

The Nexon EV delivers a long range (ARAI certified range of 312km) on a single charge with zero emissions. It is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Nexon EV comes with dust and waterproof battery pack with IP67 standards. Furthermore, it offers 35 Mobile Apps based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behavior analytics, navigation, and remote diagnostics.

With 4 star G-NCAP rating, the Tigor EV comes with an ARAI certified range of 306km. Tigor EV is equipped with a 26-kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and gives a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and does 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds using Ziptron technology. The Tigor EV comes with an 8-year and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty.

The Mumbai-based automaker told PTI that it will be investing ₹15,000 crore in EV in next five years with ten new different products.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “It is heartening to see members of AMGM adopt a green and clean future, not only as individual contributors but also as a community. We are honoured to be associated with AMGM and proud to join their movement, serving a purpose for the greater good. I would like to congratulate and thank AMGM for their order of 250 Tata EVs. This will set an example for other states as well. Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that more people join this green wave as we mobilize the nation to #EvolveToElectric."

