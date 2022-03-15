Tata Motors to deliver 250 EVs here, plans new models, investment

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “It is heartening to see members of AMGM adopt a green and clean future, not only as individual contributors but also as a community. We are honoured to be associated with AMGM and proud to join their movement, serving a purpose for the greater good. I would like to congratulate and thank AMGM for their order of 250 Tata EVs. This will set an example for other states as well. Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that more people join this green wave as we mobilize the nation to #EvolveToElectric."