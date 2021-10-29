Tata Motors today partnered with BluSmart Mobility for expanding their all-electric fleet XPRES –T EV across Delhi NCR. The company has bagged a contract to supply 3,500 XPRES T EVs to the mobility start-up. The XPRES-T electric sedan packs a battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh with 2 range options - 213km and 165km. Available in two trim options, the XPRES-T EV comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. Tata Motors already has 10,000 EVs on road.

The XPRES –T EV can be can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins (for 16.5 kWh and 21.5 kWh respectively), using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point.

Ramesh Dorairajan, Head – Electric Vehicles (Commercial), Tata Motors, “With the XPRES- T EV, Tata Motors has developed an electric sedan exclusively for the fleet customers. We are delighted to partner with BluSmart Mobility and we are thankful to them for their continued efforts in growing the electric fleet in Delhi-NCR."

“The XPRES-T EV comes with an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators. We recently crossed a key milestone of 10,000 EVs on road, which is a strong testament to how our innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers. This order will further strengthen our roadmap of making EVs mainstream," said Dorairajan.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, Founder and CEO, BluSmart Mobility, said, “Tata Motors has been a great partner for a young startup like us and has supported our growth momentum significantly in times of a global supply chain crisis. This partnership with Tata Motors reinforces our belief in our electric journey and gears us well to achieve bigger scales at a much faster pace."

BluSmart Mobility offers all-electric ride-hailing service across Delhi NCR which has more than 250,000 app downloads and completed more than 700,000 rides.

