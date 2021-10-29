Tata Motors to deliver 3500 EVs to BluSmart Mobility for Delhi-NCR

“The XPRES-T EV comes with an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators. We recently crossed a key milestone of 10,000 EVs on road, which is a strong testament to how our innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers. This order will further strengthen our roadmap of making EVs mainstream," said Dorairajan.