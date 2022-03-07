Tata Motors to deliver Tigor and Nexon EVs to this State Electricity Board

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tata Motors as part of a tender agreement with Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has bagged a contract for 65 EVs (60 Tigor EVs and 5 Nexon EVs). This order is part of a pan India tender floated by KSEB in line with the state's vision 'Go Green/Carbon Neutral' by 2030. With a market share of 85% (YTD FY22) and over 15,000 Tata EVs on road till date, Tata Motors is playing a leading role in proactively driving the adoption of electric mobility in the country.

With 4 star G-NCAP rating, the Tigor EV sedan comes packed with infotainment and connected systems, setting new benchmarks for all. Providing an ARAI certified range of 306km, the Tigor EV is equipped with a 26-kWh high energy density Lithium-ion battery pack and gives a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and does 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds resulting in a zippy and exciting drive for all occupants.

The Ziptron technology delivers high performance through an energy-efficient motor that offers flat torque from the get-go leading to a 'zippy' driving experience. The Tigor EV comes with an 8-year and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty, for complete peace of mind.

The Nexon EV delivers an anxiety-free long range (ARAI certified range of 312km) on a single charge with zero emissions. It is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.

The EV comes with best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards. Furthermore, it offers 35 Mobile Apps based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behavior analytics, navigation, and remote diagnostics.