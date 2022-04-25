Tata Motors to deploy 5,000 XPRES T electric sedans with Lithium Urban Tech

Sanjay Krishnan, Founder & CEO of Lithium Urban Technologies said, “Our relationship with Tata Motors dates back to 2019 when we placed the first order for 500 vehicles. We are delighted that Tata Motors has brought to market a portfolio of vehicles that cater to the entire application spectrum of Corporate and Business travel needs. The order of 5000 vehicles is indeed a momentous occasion for Lithium, Tata Motors and the entire EV ecosystem. It is a testament not only to the demand for Lithium’s services but also the quality of the products from Tata Motors. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Tata Motors in the months and years to come to truly unleash the power of Electric mobility not only in India and but across the world."

