Tata Motors to focus on CV biz under new CEO

Tata Motors needed someone with relevant experience to spearhead its India business in the post-pandemic era and Llistosella fits this role with his vast experience in markets across Asia, according to a senior industry executive. “It is very apparent that the appointment has been made with an eye on the commercial vehicle business, a segment where Tata Motors is the leader. Through this appointment, the management is also making another attempt to expand its presence in other emerging markets. The commercial vehicle business forms the lion’s share of the India business’ bottomline," he said requesting anonymity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}