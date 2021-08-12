Tata Motors has announced that the company will be felicitating Indian athletes who narrowly missed the bronze medal in the recently held Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian automobile manufacturer plans to gift the car in order to thank and recognize these players for their valiant effort at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Tata Motors has announced that it will be delivering its premium hatch, the Altroz, in the High Street Gold colour, to these players soon.

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said "For India, this Olympics was about a lot more than medals and podium finishes. We are fortunate to celebrate the effort and spirit of our athletes representing our country, competing under the highest pressure against the absolute best talent the world has to offer and coming extremely close to a podium finish.

Chandra further added, "They might have missed a medal but they have won the hearts of millions of Indians, with their dedication and are a true inspiration for budding athletes in India. As the leading homegrown automotive brand, we truly understand the spirit of ‘Dare to Dream and Achieve’, as it is a culture that drives us in Tata Motors as well. The Tata Altroz has set new benchmarks in its segment by achieving the Gold standard in Safety, Design and Performance. It is our privilege to honour the spirit of these path breakers and present them a small token that signifies the Gold Standard, the Altroz."

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra will be gifted the Mahindra XUV700 after its launch. The SUV will be unveiled on 14 August.

