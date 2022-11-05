Tata Motors to hike car prices across its model line-up from 7 Nov. Details here

Tata Motors to hike car prices across its model line-up from 7 Nov. Details here1 min read . 12:34 PM IST
- The weighted average increase will be 0.9%, depending on the variant and model, Tata Motors said in a statement
Tata Motors on Saturday said it has increased prices of its passenger vehicles with effect from November 7.
The weighted average increase will be 0.9%, depending on the variant and model, the auto major said in a statement.
The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike, it added.
The company sells a range of passenger vehicles like Tiago, Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari across the country.
Tata Motors reported strong sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market in October. The home-grown auto major said its PV sales, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market were at 45,423 units as compared to 34,155 units in the same month last year, up 33%.
