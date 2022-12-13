Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicles prices by up to 2% from Jan

The business showed strong sequential recovery with positive free cash flow (automotive) of ₹11,916 crore in second half of FY22. “Despite the margins being impacted by supply chain issues and runaway commodity inflation, our India business ended with strong free cash flows of ₹1,879 crore. We are committed to restoring the profitability of this business as it returns to competitive growth and inflation stabilizes," chairman N Chandrasekaran said in the annual report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}