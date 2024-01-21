Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle, EV prices from February 1: Details here
Tata Motors, India’s leading auto manufacturer, announced on Sunday, January 21, its decision to implement an average price hike of up to 0.7% on all passenger vehicles, including electric variants, with effect from next month.
