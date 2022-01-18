Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicles prices, effective from this date

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tata Motors has today announced a marginal price hike on its passenger vehicles. Effective January 19, 2022, an average increase of 0.9% will be implemented, depending on the variant and model. At the same time, the company has also taken a reduction of upto ₹10,000 on specific variants, in response to feedback from customers, it said.

"While the company is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike,"" said Tata Motors.

In line with the company's customer-first approach, it has again decided to offer price protection to all its customers who have reposed the faith and confidence in the Tata Motors' New Forever range. Assures no impact on Tata cars booked on or before January 18, 2022.