Business News/ Auto News / Tata Motors to increase prices of commercial vehicles by 2% from July
BREAKING NEWS

Tata Motors to increase prices of commercial vehicles by 2% from July

Shivangini

  • Tata Motors Limited on June 19 announced a price increase for its range of commercial vehicles, effective from July 1, 2024. This adjustment, amounting to up to 2%, is in response to escalating commodity prices and will be implemented across all models and variants.

Tata Motors Limited on June 19 announced a price increase for its range of commercial vehicles, effective from July 1, 2024. This adjustment, amounting to up to 2%, is in response to escalating commodity prices and will be implemented across all models and variants.

As part of the USD 150 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Limited is a player in the global automobile market, with a turnover of USD 44 billion. The company is a leader in India's commercial vehicle sector and ranks among the top three in the passenger vehicle market.

