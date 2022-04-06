Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / Tata Motors to launch an electric SUV today. Check details here

Tata Motors to launch an electric SUV today. Check details here

Photo: Tata Motors 
1 min read . 10:53 AM IST Livemint

Reports suggest that it could be a more powerful variant of the Nexon EV.

Tata Motors is likely to launch an electric vehicle concept today. The Mumbai-based auto major had released a new teaser video of its upcoming EV concept on Sunday. Tata has made it clear the concept is an SUV, ruling out the possibility of the unveiling of a much-awaited Altroz EV.

The video teaser also showed new triangular-shaped LED headlamps positioned towards the lower bumper, similar to the design found on the company's existing SUVs. Over the side, there are modern-looking grey-colored machine-cut alloys and at the rear sits an EV badging and a Tata Motors logo.

Reports suggest that it could be a more powerful variant of the Nexon EV. The Nexon EV comes with an ARAI certified range of 312 km on a single charge with zero emissions. It is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Last week, Tata Motors along with its dealer partners delivered 712 electric vehicles to individual customers in Maharashtra and Goa. The automaker delivered 564 Nexon EVs and 148 Tigor EVs to customers.

With 4 star G-NCAP rating, the Tigor EV delivers an ARAI-certified range of 306 km on a single charge. It is equipped with a 26-kWh high energy density lithium-ion battery pack and gives a peak power output of 55 kW.

 

