Tata Motors has achieved a two-digit market share in the Indian market for the month of July. The Indian car manufacturer managed the feat after a period of nine years. Tata Motors plans to keep up the momentum and to do that it has a slew of measure put in place. The company is planning to expand its sales network as well as introduce new vehicles to tap into the rebound in demand.

According to a PTI report, Tata Motors has planned to launch two new vehicles in the current financial year and this includes the much anticipated Hornbill, which will be a micro SUV aimed at an audience looking for something tougher than a usual hatchback. The Tata Hornbill with codename HBX was first unveiled during the Geneva Motor Show in 2019.

The micro SUV is expected to compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The HBX is also expected to be priced aggressively in order to attract buyers.

Additionally, a company official has claimed that Tata Motors will be opening around 250 sales outlets by the end of the fiscal.

The auto major, which sells models including Nexon, Harrier and Safari, has clawed its way up to over 10 per cent market share in the passenger vehicle space in July this year after a span of nine years and now plans to hold on to it with a slew of measures.

In order to bring additional volumes and bring more customers to its fold, the company plans to add around 250 sales outlets by the end of the fiscal.

Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicles Business Shailesh Chandra said, "Already four months are over and we are at a market share of 10.3 per cent. Still, we have two big launches lined up, including the Hornbill, so that is still to come. Besides, we are continuously coming up with exciting interventions in the existing portfolio. So we are quite confident of maintaining this position."

Chandra highlighted that it recorded sales of 11,000 units per month last year compared to 30,000 units this year. This growth has been attributed to series of actions across marketing, planning and production.

"Important part is that we have been able to service the demand which we have been able to generate with a slew of measures," he said while adding that the company has been able to manage the supply chain issues through a strong team work.

Chandra said that the company has been able to build a comfortable inventory for the festive season as it would not like to lose retail opportunity.

