Tata Motors to launch XT version of Tiago NRG: What to expect

Tata has teased its new variant of the Tata Tiago NRG. It will expectedly be the XT variant of Tiago and it is expected to be more affordable than the top-sec variant
Tata Motor, a car manufacturer, has teased its new variant of the Tata Tiago NRG. The new variant will expectedly be the XT variant of Tiago. Currently, the Tata Tiago NRG is offered only with the top-sec XZ. The upcoming variant of Tata Tiago is expected to be more affordable than the top-sec variant and costs less.
The new variant of Tata Tiago NRG is expected to be launched in the coming weeks. Although, the date of the launch is not revealed, yet.
Reportedly, the upcoming Tata Tiago NRG will get only cosmetic changes. Moreover, the additional body cladding does give a rugged stance to the Tiago NRG, as per the reports. After the comparison, it is believed that the new Tiago NRG would be 37 mm longer than the predecessor variant of the regular Tata Tiago. Apart from these changes, no other major changes have been speculated as of now.
For a special rugged stance, the manufacturer has also increased the ground clearance of the upcoming NRG over the regular Tata Tiago. Reportedly, it also has a ground clearance of 181 mm, whereas the regular Tiago has a ground clearance of 170 mm. Tata Motors has added 11 mm of additional ground clearance to help the hatchback in tackling the bad roads in a better and more secure way.
There are no details on the changes in the design of Tata Tiago XT, yet. It is speculated that the new Tiago NRG will get roof rails too.
The upcoming variant of Tata NRG will possibly get the same 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, three-cylinder petrol engine as the regular Tata Tiago. It can produce 84 bhp of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The current variant of Tata Tiago comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT. It is unclear at the moment whether the upcoming variant of Tiago will come with the AMT gearbox or not.
The price of Tiago NRG starts at Rs. 6.82 lakhs (ex-showroom). As per the speculations, the price of the XT variant would be lesser than the regular Tata Tiago variant.