Tata Motors to launch XT version of Tiago NRG: What to expect

Reportedly, the upcoming Tata Tiago NRG will get only cosmetic changes. Moreover, the additional body cladding does give a rugged stance to the Tiago NRG, as per the reports. After the comparison, it is believed that the new Tiago NRG would be 37 mm longer than the predecessor variant of the regular Tata Tiago. Apart from these changes, no other major changes have been speculated as of now.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}