Tata Motors to grow a sapling for every car sold under ‘Go Green’ initiative

Tata Motors has announced the launch of its ‘Go Green’ initiative . Under this initiative, Tata Motors, in association with an NGO, will plant a sapling for the sale of every new commercial vehicle and for every new customer who gets their vehicle serviced at the company’s dealer workshop and Tata Authorised Service Station. The company will also nurture the sapling and provide the customer with a certificate and a link with the geotagged location of the plantation.

The newly-planted saplings will include a variety of diverse species of fruit-bearing, medicinal and native trees. The plantation will be spread across various locations in over 10 Indian states.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Environment sustainability is at the core of what we do at Tata Motors, its energy-efficient manufacturing practices and environment-friendly product offerings are a testament to this. We are pleased to announce this collaboration with SankalpTaru where we are actively engaging with the large base of consumers that the company caters to, in tree plantation drives. Tata Motors will continue to stay abreast of evolving needs in the best interest of future generations, constantly devising unique, sustainable, and future-ready solutions to tackle pressing problems."

Tata Motors claims that it is actively working towards a low-carbon strategy and is working with environment-friendly alternate fuel mobility in the country. The company also aims to source 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

