Tata Motors to raise prices of passenger cars from today

The prices of Tata Motors passenger vehicles such as Tata Tiago, Tata Punch, Tigor, etc will be increased from today, 1 February 2022.
There will be an increase of 1.2% on every vehicle on a weighted average basis.
According to Tata Motors, the price increase is due to a rise in overall input cost. In January, the automaker had raised commercial vehicle prices by up to 2%.
"The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and rise in overall input costs and is hence passing on some portion through this hike, Tata Motors said in a statement.
The company sells various models like Nexon, Harrier, Safari, and Punch in the domestic market.
Earlier in January, rival and India's top car maker Maruti Suzuki raised prices by an average of 1.1% across its models, blaming similar cost pressures.
India has mandated automakers to comply with stricter fuel efficiency norms from April this year and will also require all cars to have six airbags by October.
Recently, Mahindra also increased the prices of Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic. The carmaker has to raise the prices of the SUV by up to ₹85,000 and of Scorpio-N by up to ₹1 lakh.
Hyundai has also increased the prices of its premium hatchback i20 and its sportier version i20 N-Line. In the second hike in just over four months, the Korean carmaker has increased the price of i20 by up to ₹21,500. The price of the hatchback now starts from ₹7.18 lakh and goes up to ₹11.68 lakh (ex-showroom)for top-spec Asto (O) variant with DCT transmission.