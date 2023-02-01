Tata Motors to raise prices of passenger cars from today

Hyundai has also increased the prices of its premium hatchback i20 and its sportier version i20 N-Line. In the second hike in just over four months, the Korean carmaker has increased the price of i20 by up to ₹21,500. The price of the hatchback now starts from ₹7.18 lakh and goes up to ₹11.68 lakh (ex-showroom)for top-spec Asto (O) variant with DCT transmission.

