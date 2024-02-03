Tata Motors to rebrand its small CVs to claw back market share

New Delhi: Tata Motors , India’s largest commercial vehicle maker whose mini truck Tata Ace has long been synonymous with the segment, is now looking at ways to rebrand its SCV (small commercial vehicle) business to capture share it has lost to rival Mahindra & Mahindra and Ashok Leyland , even as the segment itself has shrunk in the first three quarters of the fiscal, due to the high base of the last financial year, when the segment had grown 27% year-on-year.

Now, Tata Motors is taking a more B2C (business-to-customer) focused approach to claw back share in the business. “We need to increase market share in this segment. We need to respond to the fact that it’s (small commercial vehicles) a B2C business rather than a B2B (business-to-business) business and that’ll have new facets in terms of how to build the brand, how to build the entire product offering which is more consumer facing rather than a B2B kind of a thought process," P.B. Balaji, group CFO, said.

On Friday, Tata Motors reported a 137% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹7,025 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, against a net profit of ₹2,958 crore in the year-ago period. The homegrown auto major clocked a 25% jump in its revenues at ₹1.1 trillion during Q3FY24, led by strong sales and profitability in its Coventry, UK-headquarted luxury-car arm Jaguar Land Rover. The subsidiary generated £626 million in free cash flow for the quarter, taking its total free cash flow for fiscal 2024 so far to £1.4 billion, putting it on the path to achieve over £2 billion for the full fiscal, within sight of its net debt reduction goals.

Balaji said that the company’s domestic EV business is at a financial breakeven point barring investments in product development, but that incentives from the government’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the auto sector will be a key source of funding for its EV initiatives next year. In 2021, the company, which enjoys pole position in India’s nascent electric passenger vehicle market, had said it will invest $2 billion in its EV business until 2025-26, out of which $1 billion in investment were raised from private equity firm TPG’s climate fund.

“We had said that our total outlay for the EV business will be close to $2 billion, of which a billion has come from the first fundraise that TPG Capital and ADQ participated in. Second, as far as the remaining money is concerned, I think one of the biggest sources of funds is likely to be the PLI scheme, where we believe now that the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) certification for our products is starting to come in, the PLI money should start being disbursed from next year onwards, which would fund the remaining investment," Balaji told reporters in a post-earnings conference call.

ARAI certifies whether products for which PLI incentives are being claimed meet the scheme’s localization criteria.

“I also said before product development investments, the business has already been at breakeven and we intend to turn it into positive Ebitda in the coming quarters. So that will again generate the funds needed for continuing the investments. In the meantime, we have made a few strategic moves as well in terms of acquiring capacities at Sanand, which was bought at competitive prices, and which also helped manage some of the spends from a lower end of the range. So overall, we are quite secure in our funding and don’t see a stress on that," he added, ruling out any immediate plans for an external fundraising round.

Jaguar Land Rover also reported its highest-ever quarterly profit since the last quarter of fiscal 2017, the company said. “It is worth noting that we have reduced our net automotive debt by ₹28,000 crore in the last 12 months (with the remaining automotive debt at ₹29,000 crore) and therefore, we are confident of delivering on our deleveraging plans as committed," he said.

Addressing the commercial vehicle segment, Balaji told reporters that while the company has seen an improvement in share in its medium and heavy (M&HCV) trucks business, it has a “task on hand" for its small commercial vehicle portfolio. “We are currently implementing (this task) and it will take us a few quarters to get it right," he said, adding, “In the meantime, the profitability, realization work that we’re doing is starting to show in the overall numbers as well. So it’s an important initiative for us and we will get it right."

