Tata Motors to rebrand its small CVs to claw back market share
Product sops for auto sector to be key source of funding for co’s EV initiatives next year
New Delhi: Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle maker whose mini truck Tata Ace has long been synonymous with the segment, is now looking at ways to rebrand its SCV (small commercial vehicle) business to capture share it has lost to rival Mahindra & Mahindra and Ashok Leyland, even as the segment itself has shrunk in the first three quarters of the fiscal, due to the high base of the last financial year, when the segment had grown 27% year-on-year.