Tata Motors to roll out Tiago electric vehicle this month. Details here

Tata Tiago's EV version will be launched soon, Tata Motors said on Friday
2 min read . 12:35 PM ISTLivemint

  • Tata Motors revealed the first glimpse of the Tata Tiago at the 2018 Auto Expo, but the car manufacturer did not launch it
  • So far Tata Motors launched Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max, and Tifor EV

Automaker Tata Motors has announced that it will be expanding its electric vehicle lineup with the launch of the new Tiago EV. Tatas revealed the first glimpse of the Tata Tiago at the 2018 Auto Expo, but the car manufacturer did not launch it.

The Tiago EV would be the company's third product in the electric space after Nexon and Tigor, the Mumbai-based auto major announced on World EV Day.

Today, is a momentous occasion for us, as we announce the expansion of our EV portfolio further with a new mainstream intervention from the stable of Tata Motors, the Tiago EV," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said.

So far Tata Motors launched Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max, and Tifor EV.

Nexon EV and Tigor EV currently cater to the personal segment, while Xpres T is for the fleet segment.

However, Tat Motors has not revealed any further details about Tiago EV. The company plans to release detailed specifications and price ranges for the Tiago EV in the coming weeks.

According to HT Auto, Livemint's sister publication, Tata Motors is likely to use Zipton technology for the Tiago EV as they are using it in their other electric cars such as the Tigor EV and Nexon Ev. The Ziptron technology is more advanced than the Xpres-T technology that the company use in earlier versions of the Tigor electric vehicle.

Further, the report projected that there will be no difference between Tiago EV and a regular Tiago cosmetically. Tata Motors may offer Tiago EV in Signature Teal Blue and Daytona Grey colours. And, there will be blue accents throughout the exterior as well as the interior.

Earlier this year, the company had unveiled a three-phase approach toward building a comprehensive EV portfolio, Chandra said.

Tata Motors has set a target of introducing 10 electric models over the next five years.

Chandra noted that Tata Motors remains committed towards realizing the vision of making India the EV hub of the world.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) has been established with TPG Rise Climate to offer new mobility solutions, he added.

TPEM aims to ride the green wave and support the government's vision to have 30% electric vehicle penetration by 2030, Chandra said.

Tata Motors currently leads the passenger vehicle EV market in India, with a market share of around 88%, with Nexon EV leading the sales charts.

"As early entrants, we have shaped the market and seen it grow with Nexon EV and Tigor EV. We have over 40,000 Tata EVs plying on the road," Chandra said.

(With PTI inputs)

