Tata Motors to roll out Tiago electric vehicle this month. Details here

So far Tata Motors launched Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max, and Tifor EV
Automaker Tata Motors has announced that it will be expanding its electric vehicle lineup with the launch of the new Tiago EV. Tatas revealed the first glimpse of the Tata Tiago at the 2018 Auto Expo, but the car manufacturer did not launch it.
The Tiago EV would be the company's third product in the electric space after Nexon and Tigor, the Mumbai-based auto major announced on World EV Day.
Today, is a momentous occasion for us, as we announce the expansion of our EV portfolio further with a new mainstream intervention from the stable of Tata Motors, the Tiago EV," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said.
Nexon EV and Tigor EV currently cater to the personal segment, while Xpres T is for the fleet segment.
However, Tat Motors has not revealed any further details about Tiago EV. The company plans to release detailed specifications and price ranges for the Tiago EV in the coming weeks.
According to HT Auto, Livemint's sister publication, Tata Motors is likely to use Zipton technology for the Tiago EV as they are using it in their other electric cars such as the Tigor EV and Nexon Ev. The Ziptron technology is more advanced than the Xpres-T technology that the company use in earlier versions of the Tigor electric vehicle.
Further, the report projected that there will be no difference between Tiago EV and a regular Tiago cosmetically. Tata Motors may offer Tiago EV in Signature Teal Blue and Daytona Grey colours. And, there will be blue accents throughout the exterior as well as the interior.