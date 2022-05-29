OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Tata Motors to take over Ford’s Sanand unit after Gujarat gov approval: Report
Tata Motors has got approval from the Government of Gujarat to acquire the Ford India’s passenger car manufacturing unit located in Sanand. According to TOI, Tata Motors and Ford Motor Company would sign an MoU in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday, May 30.

The Times of India report further says that Gujarat cabinet cleared the proposal submitted by the two companies earlier this week to take the deal ahead. Tata Motors will get the incentives and benefits given to Ford at the time of the plant’s inauguration. The cabinet has issued the no-objection certificate to the companies proposal, say the TOI report.

Ford decided to shut its operations in India last year while its Sanand’s manufacturing unit stopped production of the cars in April this year. The news report further states that Tata Motors would make its EV at this plant after the takeover and recalibration of the manufacturing unit as per it needs. 

