Tata Motors to unveil a new EV today: What we know

Tata Motors to unveil a new EV today: What we know1 min read . 09:59 AM IST
- Cars built on this platform, called the Pure EV architecture, will also be launched in global markets, the company said in its invitations to the unveiling
Tata Motors will today finally unveil the much-awaited a new model of electric vehicle(EV) that will be the new model after the Tata Nexon and Tata Tigor EV.Today's event will come after three weeks of the announcement made by the carmaker about Electric concept Curvv. The launch event will start at 11.30 am today.
Tata accounts for 90% of India's EV sales - a segment that still only represents 1% of the country's annual sales of about 3 million vehicles.
Cars built on this platform, called the Pure EV architecture, will also be launched in global markets, the company said in its invitations to the unveiling.
The new platform represents the third phase of Tata's electrification plans that have been given a boost by a $1 billion investment from private equity firm TPG last year.
The first phase was the launching of two EVs, the Nexon SUV and another model for fleets, which are being built using an existing combustion engine platform.
The second phase calls for modifying a combustion engine platform to build EVs with bigger batteries and longer driving ranges. Those cars are expected to hit the market in about two years.
*With inputs from agencies