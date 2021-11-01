Bajaj Auto two wheeler sales dipped 17 per cent

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bajaj Auto has posted 26 per cent decline in the two wheeler category with domestic sales coming to 198,738 in October 21 as compared to 268,631 vehicles sold last year during the same period. The exports figure also seen a 5 per cent decline with the numbers touching to 192,565 as compared to the 201,659 two wheelers being exported last year. The total two wheelers sales figure came down to 391,303 units in October 21 against the 470,290 units during the same period last year witnessing a 17 per cent decline. Bajaj Auto announced its Q2 results today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Auto has posted 26 per cent decline in the two wheeler category with domestic sales coming to 198,738 in October 21 as compared to 268,631 vehicles sold last year during the same period. The exports figure also seen a 5 per cent decline with the numbers touching to 192,565 as compared to the 201,659 two wheelers being exported last year. The total two wheelers sales figure came down to 391,303 units in October 21 against the 470,290 units during the same period last year witnessing a 17 per cent decline. Bajaj Auto announced its Q2 results today.

On the contrary, Bajaj Auto registered surge in the commercial vehicle category with 58 per cent hike. The company sold 19,827 commercial vehicles during Oct 21 as compared to 12,529 units last year. The export posted a 3 per cent decline of the commercial vehicles with figures touching 28,485 units. It was 29,219 units last October. Overall, the commercial vehicle category saw a 16 per cent increase with 48,312 units against the 41,748 units. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

On the contrary, Bajaj Auto registered surge in the commercial vehicle category with 58 per cent hike. The company sold 19,827 commercial vehicles during Oct 21 as compared to 12,529 units last year. The export posted a 3 per cent decline of the commercial vehicles with figures touching 28,485 units. It was 29,219 units last October. Overall, the commercial vehicle category saw a 16 per cent increase with 48,312 units against the 41,748 units. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The combined sales figure of two wheeler plus the commercial vehicle category registered 14 per cent decrease with 439,615 units from the 512,038 units last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}