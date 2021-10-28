Tata Motors today launched a range of 21 new products and variants. The use of the products unveiled today range from moving cargo to people transport.

Unveiling the 21 vehicles, Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors said, "The engines of infrastructure development, consumer consumption and e-commerce powering the Indian economy require continued transportation support to run seamlessly. Being the leader in the commercial vehicles, we continue to deliver superior value proposition to customers by introducing smarter, future-ready products and services. The 21 feature rich vehicles that we are introducing today are designed to fulfil the evolving needs of India’s economy and its growing demand for efficient transportation. Every aspect of these vehicles has been purposefully augmented to cater to both varied duty cycles as well as special applications. Incorporating the latest advances in technology, refined powertrains and upgrades in comfort and convenience, our vehicles are ideal to fulfil the customer need of high vehicle utilisation for more revenue with lower costs for more profits."

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Tata Motors M&HCV Trucks unveiled seven new vehicles:

Signa 5530.S

Signa 4623.S with its 5.6L Cummins engine, 230hp and 850Nm of torque

Signa 4625.S ESC (Electronic stability Control)

Signa 4221.T powered by 5L Turbotronn engine

Signa 4021.S offers tractor-trailer application

Signa 3118.T is India’s first 10-wheeler 31T Truck with 12.5T Lift axle

Prima 2830.K RMC comes with Rear Engine Power Take-Off (REPTO)

Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicles

Five new vehicles were unveiled for e-commerce servicing

Ultra T.18 SL sit in the 18-tonne segment, with payload of 11.5 tonne

407G is a CNG pick-up truck for last-mile delivery

709G CNG offers large loading area on a 4-tyre CNG truck

LPT 510 gets a unique 10ft load body and short wheelbase

Small Commercial Vehicles & Pick-ups

Four new vehicles unveiled to improve last-mile delivery efficiency and reduce operational cost

Winger Cargo for e-commerce distribution

Ace Petrol CX cab chassis is a low-priced 4-wheeler for multiple commercial applications

Ace Gold Diesel+ provides higher fuel efficiency

Intra V30 High deck falls in the Smart PU range

Passenger Commercial Vehicles

Five new vehicles unveiled:

Winger 15S travel van some segment-first comfort features

Starbus 4/12 LE electric bus for urban mass mobility

Starbus 2200 series for school and staff transportation needs

Cityride Prime LPO 1315 Bus for spacious passenger salon and wider gangway

Magna coach is a 13.5m bus for inter-city travel

