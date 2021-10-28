Tata Motors unveils 21 new commercial vehicles across all segments. Details here

Unveiling the 21 vehicles, Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors said, "The engines of infrastructure development, consumer consumption and e-commerce powering the Indian economy require continued transportation support to run seamlessly. Being the leader in the commercial vehicles, we continue to deliver superior value proposition to customers by introducing smarter, future-ready products and services. The 21 feature rich vehicles that we are introducing today are designed to fulfil the evolving needs of India’s economy and its growing demand for efficient transportation. Every aspect of these vehicles has been purposefully augmented to cater to both varied duty cycles as well as special applications. Incorporating the latest advances in technology, refined powertrains and upgrades in comfort and convenience, our vehicles are ideal to fulfil the customer need of high vehicle utilisation for more revenue with lower costs for more profits."