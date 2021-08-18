Tata Motors unveils new Tigor EV in India. Booking and other details here

Tata Tigor EV with Ziptron technology has been announced following the launch of Nexon EV that happened last year

Tata Motors has finally taken the wraps off its new EV, this time in the form of a compact sedan. Tata Tigor EV with Ziptron has been announced following the launch of Nexon EV last year. Interested buyers can prebook the new EV from Tata Motors dealerships. Tigor EV can be booked at select dealerships at ₹21,000.

The car has been launched in a Teal Blue colour.

The car has been launched in a Teal Blue colour.

The Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. It does 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. It comes with 26 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack.

The Tigor EV has got an IP 67 rated battery pack and motor to make it weather proof and comes with an 8 year and 160,000 km battery and motor warranty. It is based on a platform with rear crash compatible structure and also complies with ODB 64 test standard.

The Impact Resistant Battery Pack casing of Tigor EV complies with AIS – 048 standard for nail penetration at Cell Level. The new Tigor EV is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast-charged as well as slow charged from any 15 A plug point.