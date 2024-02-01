Tata Motors unveils Nexon iCNG: India's first turbocharged CNG SUV with twin-cylinder
Tata Motors showcased the Nexon iCNG, India's first car with a turbocharged CNG powertrain, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The SUV is expected to offer efficient and powerful performance with its 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit.
Indian automotive giant Tata Motors has unveiled its popular SUV, the Nexon, equipped with a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powertrain at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The forthcoming model, named Nexon iCNG, showcases cutting-edge twin-cylinder technology and marks a significant milestone as India's first car to feature a turbocharged CNG powertrain, reported HT Auto.