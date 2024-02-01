Indian automotive giant Tata Motors has unveiled its popular SUV, the Nexon, equipped with a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powertrain at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The forthcoming model, named Nexon iCNG, showcases cutting-edge twin-cylinder technology and marks a significant milestone as India's first car to feature a turbocharged CNG powertrain, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nexon CNG, displayed in concept form at the expo, retains the latest design updates introduced in the recent facelift. The standout feature is the utilization of Tata Motors' 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit, delivering a robust 118 bhp of power and 170 Nm of peak torque. Although specific details regarding the CNG variant's output are yet to be disclosed, it is expected to offer an efficient and powerful performance. The powertrain may be coupled with both manual and automatic transmissions, providing versatility to potential buyers.

Tata Motors incorporates its twin-cylinder technology into the Nexon CNG, a system previously introduced in the Altroz hatchback and Punch CNG. This innovative approach replaces a single large cylinder with two smaller cylinders of equal capacity, creating additional space in the rear for luggage. Each of the cylinders within the Nexon CNG measures 30 liters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of design, the Nexon CNG mirrors the aesthetics of the facelift version launched during the festive season in the previous year. Featuring Tata's signature LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and a connected LED lightbar at the front, the SUV maintains its distinct headlight and foglamp casings, along with a redesigned grille and bumper. The rear showcases connected LED taillights, retaining the overall dimensions of the Nexon facelift SUV.

While Tata Motors has not disclosed the launch timeline for the Nexon CNG, it is anticipated to hit the market later this year. Positioned to compete with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG, the Nexon CNG is poised to offer a compelling choice for environmentally conscious consumers seeking a blend of performance and sustainability.

