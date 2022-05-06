Tata Motors unveils small e-truck, eyes electric big trucks too

“As we gradually increase the spread of electrification in our portfolio, the percentage of capex spend that will go towards electric vehicles will go on increasing. Today, it is still taking care of IC engine diesel and natural gas vehicles because next year we have to transition to the second phase of BS-VI emissions norms, so that is a big transition of the entire product range currently under way. However, once that’s done, gradually year over year, you will see more and more capital expenditure going towards electric and also alternative fuels such as CNG," Wagh said.