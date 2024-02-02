Tata Motors unveils striking upgrades in Curvv SUV at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: All details
Tata Motors aims to make a mark in the SUV segment with the Curvv, which offers a diesel engine, and ample boot space.
Tata Motors has unveiled its upcoming Curvv SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The event started on February 1, showcased the SUV in its near-production form, giving attendees a glimpse of what to expect, reported HT Auto. The Curvv presented in both its traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) version and its electric variant.