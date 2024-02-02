Tata Motors has unveiled its upcoming Curvv SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The event started on February 1, showcased the SUV in its near-production form, giving attendees a glimpse of what to expect, reported HT Auto. The Curvv presented in both its traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) version and its electric variant.

Reportedly, the Curvv SUV displayed at the expo features significant updates compared to its previous version showcased at the Auto Expo last year. Notable changes include LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and a lightbar inspired by Tata's latest design language seen in models like Nexon, Punch, Harrier, and Safari. The grille, bumper, and headlight units have undergone revisions, with repositioned air vents and a lower-placed air intake on the bumper. Additionally, Tata has incorporated a skid plate at the front for added protection.

While the overall profile of the Curvv remains largely similar to its predecessor, it boasts new alloy designs, larger wheel arches with black claddings, and flush door handles. The rear features modified connected LED taillights, bringing it closer to its final production look.

Despite sharing similarities with the Nexon SUV's silhouette, the Curvv is larger in dimensions. It measures 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, 1,630 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. The SUV offers ample boot space, capable of accommodating 422 liters of luggage.

Under the hood, the Curvv SUV will be powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder diesel engine, capable of producing 113 bhp of power and 260 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Although Tata had showcased the Curvv with a 1.2-liter petrol engine at the previous Auto Expo, its inclusion in the production version remains unconfirmed.

With these updates and specifications, Tata Motors aims to make a significant mark in the SUV segment, catering to both conventional and electric vehicle enthusiasts. The Curvv SUV's debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 signals Tata's commitment to innovation and advancement in the automotive industry.

TATA MOTORS More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!