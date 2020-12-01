Tata Motors vehicle sales up 21% to 49,650 units in November

Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total vehicles sales (domestic and international) grew 21% in November to 49,650 units.

The company had sold 41,124 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales increased 26% to 47,859 vehicles in the previous month, from 30,8057 units sold in November 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Domestic passenger vehicles sales climbed 108% to 21,641 units as compared to 10,400 units in the year-ago month.

However, total commercial vehicle sales (including exports) declined 9% to 27,982 units in November 2020 as against 30,588 units earlier.

Domestic commercial vehicles sales dipped 5% to 26,218 units in November this year, from 27,657 vehicles sold in the same month of 2019, the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

