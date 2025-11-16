Tata Motors, Volvo Eicher, Murugappa inch towards e-truck sops on rare-earth norm respite
PM E-Drive, the government's flagship EV subsidy scheme, was set to lapse in March 2026, but a lack of disbursals in the e-bus and e-truck segments, as well as zero disbursals for electric and hybrid ambulances, led to a two-year extension for these vehicle segments.
New Delhi: India’s push to electrify its heaviest freight movers is finally gathering pace. The Murugappa Group’s electric-truck arm IPLTech Electric Pvt Ltd will shortly secure the localization and homologation approvals from testing agencies under the ₹10,900 crore PM E-Drive scheme, as Tata Motors Ltd and Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) are slated to soon start testing their e-trucks, marking the next step for disbursals under India’s marquee electric vehicle incentive scheme, two people aware of the development said.