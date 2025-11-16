This comes as 309 goods carriers in the N2 and N3 category of trucks have been sold o far this calendar year, far better than the 166 such units sold in the entire 2024, and the 320 units sold in 2023, according to the central government’s Vahan registry of vehicles. These trucks are predominantly used in key infrastructure sectors such as logistics, steel, ports and cement. Vahan data includes numbers from all states except Telangana.