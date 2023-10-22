Tata Motors working new petrol engine to power new Harrier, Safari models
Tata Motors is working on 1.5 litre GDI petrol engine to power newer models of the company's premium sports utility vehicles Harrier and Safari SUVs.
Tata Motors is developing a new petrol powertrain that would power the company's premium sports utility vehicles like the Harrier and Safari, reported PTI while quoting sources. Notably, Tata had recently launched the facelifted versions of Safari and Harrier that featured the company's tried and tested 2.0-litre Kyrotech Turbo diesel engine. Other Tata Safari and Harrier rivals like Mahindra XUV 700, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus offer both petrol and engine options to buyers.